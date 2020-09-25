PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a young man shot in the head and killed in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood on Thursday was a teenager. He was identified as 16-year-old Mekhi Partlow.

He was found shot in the head on the 7100 block of North 19th Street, around midnight.

Investigators say they found eight spent shell casings at the scene.

“Near the spent shell casings we found two sneakers. The victim is not wearing any sneakers. So we believe these sneakers belonged to the victim and he may have ran out of these sneakers in an attempt to get away,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say he was wearing a Burger King uniform when they found him.

A Burger King spokesperson told CBS3 in an email, “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the fatal shooting that took place involving a team member. Our deepest condolences go out to their family and friends during this devastating time. Through our BK McLamore Foundation, we plan to lend support to the family dealing with this loss.”

Officers say they found a car abandoned near the scene that was reportedly stolen recently during a home invasion and robbery in the northeast.

“So we believe that may be the vehicle that the perpetrator or perpetrators were in,” Small said.

Police are now searching for up to four men who may be involved. If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.