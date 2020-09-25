Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is now a push for classes to remain online for students at Temple University through May of 2021. Temple Association of University Professionals voted to demand that nearly all classes remain online through the spring 2021 semester.
The union argues the move would prevent further illness and death from COVID-19.
It says nearly 80% of its members believe the university should remain largely virtual with little in-person instruction and on-campus work.
You must log in to post a comment.