PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 28-year-old Jeffione Thomas, wanted for the attempted murder of three plainclothes officers in Cedarbrook last week, was arrested on Friday. Police say Thomas turned himself in without incident.
Authorities say the incident happened last Friday at the intersection of Fayette and Sharpnack Streets.
According to police, the officers were on a plainclothes assignment in Cedarbrook when Thomas was riding a bicycle and fired a gun at their SUV.
As police exchanged fire with Thomas, authorities say another man down the street started firing at the officers. The second suspect fled the scene and his identity remains unknown at this time.
Two of the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A third officer was not hurt.
