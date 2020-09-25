CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed and a woman was injured during an apparent drag racing crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Police say a Volkswagon was traveling at a very high speed westbound on Vine Street when the driver swerved to avoid the cones blocking the westbound outer Parkway lanes. Those cones are near the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The driver lost control, crossed the median and struck a tree and a pole on the Parkway at 20th Street, around 4:20 a.m. Friday.

 

One of the passengers was taken to Jefferson Hospital in extremely critical condition. The 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old female passenger was also taken to Jefferson Hospital for neck pain neck and back and arm injuries. She is listed in stable condition.

The 21-year-old driver and another female passenger were not injured.

Two other cars were also involved in the crash.

 

