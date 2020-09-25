PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed and a woman was injured during an apparent drag racing crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Police say a Volkswagon was traveling at a very high speed westbound on Vine Street when the driver swerved to avoid the cones blocking the westbound outer Parkway lanes. Those cones are near the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Car parts and a knocked down street light are what’s left behind after a deadly crash this morning on the Parkway https://t.co/oUBfo5NLKw @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/x2pjRdeh02
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 25, 2020
The driver lost control, crossed the median and struck a tree and a pole on the Parkway at 20th Street, around 4:20 a.m. Friday.
The street light pole that was knocked down in the crash is so heavy, a crane is used to lift it onto a truck @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/A3WQvnavGj
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 25, 2020
One of the passengers was taken to Jefferson Hospital in extremely critical condition. The 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.
A 20-year-old female passenger was also taken to Jefferson Hospital for neck pain neck and back and arm injuries. She is listed in stable condition.
The 21-year-old driver and another female passenger were not injured.
BREAKING: Reports of drag racing has led to this deadly crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway. The inner drive is CLOSED in both directions between 20th St and 21st St. Multi-vehicles were involved leaving one woman injured as well as a down pole and tree. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/vYwzkGjrGw
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 25, 2020
Two other cars were also involved in the crash.
