LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says nine puppies are safe after being rescued from horrible conditions. Officials say officers rescued the puppies from a property in Lebanon County.
The property was allegedly being used by a puppy dealer.
The nine puppies will need extensive medical care, including two Shar Pei that are showing damage to their eyes.
Officials say their team is doing everything they can to make sure the puppies have a brighter future.
