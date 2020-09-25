BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Frustration is mounting for some parents and students in the Pennsbury School District in Bucks County. They want to know why kids can’t have some sort of in-person learning.
Parents and students gathered outside the Pennsbury School District administration building in Yardley Friday morning to express their concerns.
They want answers from the board about why their students can’t have a combination of in-school and virtual instruction like many neighboring districts.
The remote learning is expected to continue there until February and parents of special needs children say the all-online curriculum is especially challenging.
“I’m honestly not sure how many days like this I can take, or that my boys can take. Autism meltdowns and anxiety attacks are both mentally and physically exhausting. I’m tired of feeling like a bad mom. I’m tired of feeling like a failure. I’m tired of watching my boys struggle,” parent Lisa Rice said.
Pennsbury Superintendent William Gretzula says the district supports those gathering peacefully to express their concerns.
And the district will do all it can to support children in their home learning environment and they look forward to, one day, returning to in-person instruction.
You must log in to post a comment.