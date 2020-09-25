BREAKING:Amber Alert Issued For 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres After Being Abducted By Girl's Biological Father, 2 Armed Men In Elkins Park
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Amir Johnson, Local, Ventnor News, Ventnor Police Department

VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released body camera video of a deadly police shooting in Ventnor. The police bodycam video is from the fatal shooting of Amir Johnson on Aug. 6.

Officers say they repeatedly asked Johnson to drop a broken bottle, but instead he approached officers.

They fired and killed Johnson.

Investigators say they met Friday with Johnson’s relatives to review the video from police body cameras.

It will be up to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.

Comments