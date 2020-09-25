Comments
VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released body camera video of a deadly police shooting in Ventnor. The police bodycam video is from the fatal shooting of Amir Johnson on Aug. 6.
Officers say they repeatedly asked Johnson to drop a broken bottle, but instead he approached officers.
They fired and killed Johnson.
Investigators say they met Friday with Johnson’s relatives to review the video from police body cameras.
It will be up to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.
You must log in to post a comment.