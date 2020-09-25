CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed and a woman was injured during an apparent drag racing crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Police say a Volkswagon traveling at a very high speed struck a pole near 20th Street, around 4:20 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the car but he was later pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old female passenger was also injured. She is in stable condition.

Two other cars were also involved in the crash.

