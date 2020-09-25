PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed and a woman was injured during an apparent drag racing crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Police say a Volkswagon traveling at a very high speed struck a pole near 20th Street, around 4:20 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters extricated the driver from the car but he was later pronounced dead.
A 20-year-old female passenger was also injured. She is in stable condition.
BREAKING: Reports of drag racing has led to this deadly crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway. The inner drive is CLOSED in both directions between 20th St and 21st St. Multi-vehicles were involved leaving one woman injured as well as a down pole and tree. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/vYwzkGjrGw
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 25, 2020
Two other cars were also involved in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.