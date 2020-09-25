Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Demonstrations continue across the United States and in the Philadelphia area, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. A large group marched through University City Friday evening.
The march was organized by students at Drexel and the University of Pennsylvania. Friday is the third straight night of protest in the city.
The demonstrations are in response to the decision to not file charges against the officers in the shooting death of Taylor in Kentucky. One officer is facing charges for shots he fired into a neighboring apartment.
