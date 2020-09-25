Comments
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – A Garnet Valley High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having “inappropriate internet interactions” with a recent graduate. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Derek Vattellana on Thursday.
He was charged with possessing instruments of crime, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.
The victim is said to be an 18-year-old female who recently graduated from Garnet Valley High School.
Vattellana was released after posting bail. Further court proceedings are pending.
