CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Giselle Torres, who was last seen at 2:18 p.m. on Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park. Police say her abductor is her biological father, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres.
Police say Giselle was taken by Torres and two additional men who were armed and wearing body armor.
Officials say Juan Pablo Torres is the girl’s biological father but he does not have custody. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Giselle has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a white tank top and purple tights.
Police describe Torres as having brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing body armor, a face mask and glasses.
He is allegedly driving either a white or black Dodge Charger.
If you see him or Giselle, call 911 immediately.
