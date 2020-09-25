Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 56-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. Investigators found several bottles of prescription medication with the victim’s name on them at the scene along with bags of sneakers and clothing.
This happened around midnight at North 20th Street and West Susquehanna Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
