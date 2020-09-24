CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Additional charges have been filed against an HVAC technician from West Deptford for allegedly spying on students in a school bathroom. Gregory Mahley is now facing 20 additional counts for spying on students at Cape May County Technical High School in 2013 and 2014.

Earlier this month, Mahley was charged for secretly recording girls in the bathroom at Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester County. Mahley allegedly positioned mirrors in stalls to create a view from an overhead air conditioning vent.

