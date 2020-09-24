CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, Wednesday night. It happened near 8th and Butler Streets, around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was buying food when an argument broke out between her and another woman. Police say the unknown woman made a phone call and two minutes later a man arrived and shot the victim twice.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter is described as a Black man, skinny, with a low hair cut and clean-shaven.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
