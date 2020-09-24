Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, Wednesday night. It happened near 8th and Butler Streets, around 11:30 p.m.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was buying food when an argument broke out between her and another woman. Police say the unknown woman made a phone call and two minutes later a man arrived and shot the victim twice.
She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
The shooter is described as a Black man, skinny, with a low hair cut and clean-shaven.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.