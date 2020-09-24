Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and killed inside of a West Philadelphia laundromat Thursday afternoon. It happened on the 5600 block of Vine Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot once in the head inside of the laundromat. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
