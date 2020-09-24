COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — You may need to make sure you have some reusable bags in the car when you head out to the grocery store in New Jersey. Garden State lawmakers passed a bill in an attempt to reduce the amount of waste generated in the state.

Plastic and paper bags could soon be a thing of the past in New Jersey if Gov. Phil Murphy decides to sign a bag ban into law. Residents Eyewitness News spoke with say they’re in favor of the ban.

Businesses are gearing up for the possibility of a plastic bag ban in the Garden State. One business owner in Collingswood says he understands why lawmakers passed the bill.

“Plastic ban is good for the environment, but at the same time then we have to give all the stuff in a recyclable bag so then customer has to pay for the bag,” Pete’s New Agency owner Dipak Dhuda said.

On Thursday, legislators passed Bill S-864. Under the bill, plastic bags, paper bags and polystyrene cups and containers would be prohibited.

If Murphy signs it, the legislation would go into effect 18 months after being signed into law.

“I’m all for it. I think all plastic bags should be banned. I think it’s a perfect idea for the environment,” Collingswood resident Angela Winters said.

Collingswood residents say the town has already started implementing its own plastic bag ban.

“Wawa now charges 10 cents a bag to encourage and start getting people used to the idea without bags,” Winters said.

If the bill becomes law, plastic straws would only be available upon request, with the goal of promoting paper straws.

Collingswood residents say they’re on board.

“We could probably really do without it,” Winters said.

Businesses found to be in violation of the bill would receive a warning. An establishment could be fined up to $1,000 for a second offense and up to $5,000 for the third offense.