NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials say they’ve busted up a gun trafficking organization. This is a look at six of the nine adult suspects facing charges.
Five juveniles are also facing charges.
Authorities say the ring illegally obtained and resold 44 firearms in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.
“The straw purchasers filled out the federal and state paperwork and lied on it vowing that this gun was for their own use,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “They walk out of the gun store, they hand over the gun or guns to the other members of the gun trafficking organization who immediately sold it, arming the people the law says cannot have a gun.”
Of the 44 firearms that were found to be straw purchases, six have been recovered.
