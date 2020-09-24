MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Police say a man preyed on the kind-hearted in New Castle County. This after an acquaintance paid the man to do odd jobs in her home. He allegedly made off with thousands of dollars of her belongings. Police believe there may be more victims.

It was through social media that New Castle County police say a man managed to tug at the heartstrings of an acquaintance.

“Saying that he was going through a rough time with the coronavirus and found himself out of work,” New Castle County Police Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd said.

That man has been identified as 54-year-old William — or Bill — Wheatley.

According to investigators, the victim sent Wheatley some money. When he asked for more, she suggested that he do some work on her Middletown area home in exchange for it.

“She found out that items were missing from her home,” Eckerd said.

$10,000 worth of jewelry and other items were reported missing.

“Our concern is that when you invite these people into your home, they are not vetted employees, they’re not vetted contractors,” Eckerd said.

Police are also concerned that others may have been victimized by allowing Wheatley into their homes and not realizing that items had gone missing.

Speaking of missing.

“We are trying to locate him and if anyone knows about his whereabouts, don’t approach him, just give my agency a call and let us know where he is,” Eckerd said.