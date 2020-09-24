Comments
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are hurt after a home in Long Beach Island collapsed. Chopper 3 was over the scene earlier Thursday near Brant Beach.
Firefighters responded to around 9:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Bayview Avenue. That’s where the top floor of a home caved in.
Authorities say two people were trapped inside. There is no word on their conditions at this time.
The home appeared to be under some type of construction. An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.