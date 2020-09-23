BREAKING:Philly Bracing For Protests After No Louisville Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, West Bradford Township news

WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of a shooting outside an elementary school in Chester County after an apparent road rage incident. The incident happened in West Bradford Township around 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were both at a stop sign on Beacon Hill and Broad Run Roads when the suspect began honking his horn and yelling. That’s when the victim turned into West Bradford Elementary School.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair (Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

The victim tells police the man followed him into the school’s parking lot. The victim then turned around and saw the man pointing a gun at him. Police say the suspect fired one shot, striking the victim’s rear windshield window before leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair. He may wear dark-rimmed eyeglasses.

His vehicle is said to be a 2014 to 2017 gray or silver Audi A7.

If you have any information on this incident, call Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville Barracks at 610-486-6280 and reference incident number PA 2020-1281222.

Comments