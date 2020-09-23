Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood sent three men to the hospital Wednesday night. It happened on the 4200 block of North Hicks Street just before 8 p.m.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the face and is currently in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
A 19-year-old man was shot once in the back and is currently in stable condition. A 21-year-old man was shot once in the right leg and is in stable condition.
Police originally believed a fourth man was shot but now say he sustained injuries from a fall.
There is no word on any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
