TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A suspicious death investigation is underway following a three-alarm fire in Trenton on Tuesday night. Flames broke out at a duplex on the 700 block of Southard Street, around 8:30 p.m.
Chopper 3 video shows the flames shooting high into the night sky.
When the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body of a deceased man.
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Arson Unit and the Trenton Police Department are investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 989-6406.
