NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos met with parents in Bucks County on Wednesday to discuss the school closure impacts due to the pandemic. The group expressed their concerns about education in the time of COVID-19.
One by one, parents were able to ask questions and share their experiences with virtual learning or in-person education settings and the challenges both pose.
“Listening to their stories, what they’re most struggling with and frustrated with as in regards to their kids going back to school, or in some cases not going back, and really sort of standing with them to say we can do better for kids, and we must do better,” DeVos told Eyewitness News. “Policy needs to change so parents can make the best decisions for their kids. We’re seeing that magnified in this last several months.”
DeVos also told parents they’re looking to enact federal legislation that would go a long way in helping families who are dealing with educational needs right now.
You must log in to post a comment.