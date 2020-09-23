Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed to death during an altercation in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. It happened outside of a corner store on the 1400 block of south 54th Street, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 56-year-old victim ran home after he was stabbed in the chest and collapsed.
He was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.
The suspect is described as a Black man, with a thin to average build and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
So far, no arrests have been made.
