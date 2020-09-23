PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say surveillance video appears to show the last time Jonathan Salas-Kane was seen alive. Soon after, the 16-year-old was killed.

That surveillance video shows the teenager entering a home and then seconds later shows someone throwing his body out onto the street.

A scrap of yellow police tape and a few chalk markings are the only indicators of what happened in Port Richmond Monday evening.

“A 16-year-old male laying halfway on the sidewalk and halfway on the street in the parking lane. He was shot one time in his chest,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

That teen died, police have identified him as Jonathan Salas-Kane from the 1900 block of Alfred Street.

“Fortunately, we did find some private surveillance cameras,” said Insp. Small.

And that surveillance video shows what appears to be the teenager’s finals moments. You can see Jonathan and another man enter a home around 7:40 p.m.

Less than 15 seconds later, the man who entered with the teen runs out. It’s likely this is the point where the victim is shot.

A group walks by and is seemingly unaware that Jonathan is dying on the ground, and more than 15 minutes pass before a neighbor sees the teen and calls 911.

That is when medics arrive and rush him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

“Never happened on this street, never,” Edward Mendys said.

The 85-year-old has lived two doors down from where this shooting took place for the past four-and-a-half decades. Now he hopes those responsible are caught and he hopes it happens fast.

“I feel very bad. I have not slept almost all night, you know,” he said.

Investigators say they have not recovered a weapon and they have not yet made any arrests.

If you happen to know any details about this murder, contact Philadelphia police.