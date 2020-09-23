PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials announced earlier this year that Eagles fans would not be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field this season due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus. But, could a recent change in Philadelphia’s policy on large public events mean it’s possible we may see fans in the stands this season after all?

The City of Philadelphia announced Wednesday that the Office of Special Events will be evaluating applications for special events or demonstration permits after Oct. 22. This is a change from the city’s initial order from July banning permits for public events larger than 50 people through Feb. 28, 2021.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that instead of flat out banning large events over 150 people, the city can now evaluate the current COVID-19 health metrics to “respond faster” to events and policies.

This would mean it is possible Eagles fans could possibly be allowed inside of Lincoln Financial Field after Oct. 22, if Philadelphia continues to see a downward trend in coronavirus cases.

That would be just in time for the second half of the season — and the Eagles host NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 1.

While this order does not ensure fans will be allowed inside the Linc this season, some fans believe it is a sign of hope as the city considers reviewing large public event permits starting Oct. 22.

It also signals the next phase for other larger outdoor events such as parades. However, significant concerns remain among some officials about the impact of fall weather and flu season which could send numbers rising again should people become lax on precautions.

The city will also no longer be enforcing the ban on outdoor events of 150 people or less due to staffing cutbacks and “unnecessary confrontations.”

As of Wednesday, there have been 36,004 confirmed coronavirus cases in Philadelphia and 1,789 have died due to complications from the virus.