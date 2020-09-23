ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A teen accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a Montgomery County train station over the summer has been ordered held for trial. Gilbert Newton of Philadelphia is charged with first-degree murder in the horrific attack of his ex-girlfriend that happened in July.
Police say that’s when 18-year-old Morgan McCaffrey’s lifeless body was found at the Meadowbrook SEPTA station near Abington with more than 30 stab and slash wounds.
An investigation revealed McCaffrey had broken off a yearlong relationship with Newton a month before she was murdered. Still, she had gone to the train station to meet Newton because he told her he wanted to talk about their relationship.
The murder led to an emotional vigil to honor McCaffrey’s life that hundreds of people attended.
McCaffrey had graduated from Nazareth Academy High School in the spring and was set to go to college and study dentistry.
But since her death, her family tells Eyewitness News they’ve started a foundation called “Morgan’s Light,” which helps prevent teen relationship violence.
“The last couple months have been unbearable. It’s hard to believe she’s not here. I go to bed crying at night, I can’t stop crying. It’s just hard,” McCaffrey’s grandmother, Kass Quinn, said.
Meantime, the suspect’s defense attorney is Charles Perruto, who is known for representing some of our area’s most notorious cases.
