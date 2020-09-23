DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lover of opera, and that led to a unique connection between her and a couple from Delaware County. The late justice officiated the wedding of Daryl and Jackie Freedman back in 2017.

Daryl is a professional opera singer and performed at the Washington National Opera at an event hosted by Ginsburg called Justice At The Opera.

That’s when the couple got up the courage to ask if the Supreme Court justice would officiate their wedding.

“The worst thing that someone can say is no and she’s an icon and a legend, I figured now’s our shot to see if she would grant us this honor so we asked and a few weeks later we were in the Supreme Court inner chambers and she was officiating our marriage,” Jackie said.

“I mean for us, as two women, to be married by such an icon who was a pioneer for women’s rights and equality and a champion for the LGBTQ+ community, I mean, the significance — the historical significance, the personal significance — it was just unbelievably overwhelming and just incredible,” Daryl said.

The couple also said Justice Ginsburg was very specific about the words she used when writing the couple’s ceremony. She said you can disagree, but the words you use are very important.