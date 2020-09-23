RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are searching for an individual who assaulted a special needs teenager at a Richland Township Walmart. The alleged incident happened Saturday around noon.

Shoppers at this Quakertown Walmart say this incident doesn’t surprise them, but police are hoping you may be able to help them identify the attacker who sucker-punched a special needs teen in the face.

“Ah, Jesus!” one shopper said.

That was the reaction most Walmart shoppers had after viewing video of the attack. Richland Township police are hoping you can help them get this guy off the streets.

He was captured on camera punching a 16-year-old with special needs in the face in the Walmart at 195 North Westend Boulevard in Quakertown.

“I’m hoping the guy gets caught. I’m absolutely speechless,” Perkasie resident Logan Burns said.

The video left many shoppers speechless.

According to police, the assault happened on Saturday around noon, but residents who frequent the Walmart say an incident like this isn’t unusual.

“A lot of stuff happens here at Walmart, so I’m not surprised. I was here when a fight broke out a few months ago,” Quakertown resident Bekah Evans said.

Officials say the individual immediately left the Walmart after striking the teen. He was spotted taking off in an unknown model white SUV.

“I don’t understand why he did that,” one shopper said.

If you think you know who the man is in that surveillance video, contact police at 215-536-9500.