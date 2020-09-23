Comments
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who assaulted a special needs teenager at a Richland Township Walmart. The alleged incident happened Saturday around noon.
Richland Township police say a man struck a special needs 16-year-old boy in the face while inside the Walmart.
Police say the man immediately left the store and fled the area in an unknown model white SUV.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-536-9500.
You must log in to post a comment.