ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Three men were charged after police recovered a gun and five different types of drugs during a motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City. Officers conducted the stop on Sept. 22 just before 11 p.m. at Georgia and Pacific Avenues after watching traffic violations.

The 34-year-old driver, Alon Rolls of Ocean City, could not provide officers with a valid driver’s license because it was suspended and said he did not know who owned the vehicle.

While speaking with Rolls, one of the officers noticed cocaine inside the vehicle.

Rolls and his two passengers, 37-year-old Markees Pruitt of Brooklyn, New York, and 31-year-old Jaime Cambrelen of Atco, New Jersey, were removed from the vehicle while officers searched the car.

They found a loaded handgun, cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and ecstasy pills, paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics and additional ammunition.

All three men were arrested and face multiple charges.

Officials say there were active warrants for the arrest of Pruitt and Cambrelen.

In total, the officers recovered 165 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of unpackaged heroin, 21 bags of heroin, 30 grams of oxycodone pills, 45 grams of ecstasy pills, and 5.5 grams of marijuana.

All three men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.