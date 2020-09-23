Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tubby tabby is looking for a forever home. Check out Lasagna.
ACCT Philly has been caring for her at their shelter since Sunday. Staffers have named the 29-pound cat Lasagna.
Poor Lasagna was abandoned in a dog crate at a whopping 29.5lbs 😱 this chonky cat would love someone who can help her lose the #quarantine15 and become a healthy and happy cat 🐱 pic.twitter.com/JkbuXuJUNu
— ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) September 23, 2020
They hope whoever adopts the female feline can help her lose weight and get back down to a healthy size.
You must log in to post a comment.