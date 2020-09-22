Comments
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County health officials are seeing rising cases of the coronavirus and it’s something they attribute to the Labor Day holiday. On Sunday, 56 new cases were reported — the most reported in a single day since July.
“Over the last six months we’ve constantly seen cases increase following holidays. This should make clear that we cannot afford to take days off for COVID-19,” Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young said. “It doesn’t take a day off and neither should we.”
Officials also urged parents to keep their children home from school if they are not feeling well and to cooperate with contact tracers if they are contacted.
