By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a North Philadelphia double shooting that left one man dead. Surveillance video shows the suspects exiting an alleyway on the 1800 block of North Judson Street where they allegedly shot a 50-year-old man 21 times throughout his body, resulting in his death.

A 65-year-old woman was also caught in the crossfire and shot in the leg.

The suspects were seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Suspect No.1 is described as a Black man in his 20s, with a full beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, with a muscular build. He was wearing a white tank top shirt and light grey sweatpants.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS.

