CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A paraglider who reportedly vanished late Monday night in Chester County has been located. The Chester County Department of Emergency Services confirmed Tuesday morning the individual was found safe. Officials say the paraglider landed safely and had gone home.
The Chester County Incident Support Team is leaving. Officials say the person has been found @CBSPhilly https://t.co/m2aTggBTxq pic.twitter.com/p2I0xpIkKn
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 22, 2020
The search started around 8 p.m. Monday behind the Brandywine Hospital after a report of a dark-colored paraglider that possibly went down.
Eyewitness News found a large group of first responders using ATV’s and rescue lights to search a dark wooded area in Caln Township, near Coatesville.
The Chester County mobile communications unit was also on scene.
But even with all the tools and manpower, rescuers say searching the area at night was very difficult.
No further information has been released on what exactly led up to the 911 call.
