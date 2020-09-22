Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man was critically injured in a serious crash in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and West Erie Avenue.
Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry ran a red light and triggered a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Toyota was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. A man driving a Ford SUV was also injured and is in stable condition.
