PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philabundance foodbank held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. It was all to celebrate the opening of its new 20,000 square foot facility on North 10th Street in North Philadelphia.
The facility will be the home of what’s called Philabundance Community Kitchen, or PCK for short. That’s the organization’s culinary arts and jobs training program.
“The culinary training and life skills program at PCK for low and no income adults allows members of the community with very few resources to get the fresh start we need them to get. It gives them a second chance at life,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said.
The move to the state-of-the-art facility comes just in time for the program’s 20th anniversary.
