TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey has been named among the top five happiest states across the country. WalletHub ranked New Jersey the fourth happiest state in its 2020’s Happiest States in America survey.
To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 32 key metrics, including depression rate, positive COVID-19 testing rate, income growth and the unemployment rate.
New Jersey ranked No. 1 in lowest rate of adult depression, tied for No. 1 in lowest suicide rate, and No. 3 for lowest divorce rate.
Delaware was ranked in the top 25 coming in at No. 24 and Pennsylvania was in the top 30 coming in at No. 28.
