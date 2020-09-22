CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans aren’t allowed in the stands this season, but the Philadelphia Phillies are thanking several dozen fans for showing their support during the pandemic. Fans whose cardboard cutouts were hit by home run balls at Citizens Bank Park this season will receive free tickets to a 2021 game.

Those fans will also get back their carboard cutouts signed by the players who hit the homers, as well as a package of promotional items.

The Phillies say it’s a way to apologize and thank fans.

So far, 48 cutouts have been hit by home run balls this season.

Cardboard cutouts of fans costing $25 to $40 were placed in the stands. The money goes to Phillies charities.

