PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans aren’t allowed in the stands this season, but the Philadelphia Phillies are thanking several dozen fans for showing their support during the pandemic. Fans whose cardboard cutouts were hit by home run balls at Citizens Bank Park this season will receive free tickets to a 2021 game.
Those fans will also get back their carboard cutouts signed by the players who hit the homers, as well as a package of promotional items.
The Phillies say it’s a way to apologize and thank fans.
48 cutouts were hit by Phillies home run balls at Citizens Bank Park this season. To apologize to (and thank) those fans, the players who hit the homers signed their cutouts to be returned to them!
These fans will also get tickets to a 2021 game & a package of promotional items. pic.twitter.com/yih3kTlwqI
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 21, 2020
So far, 48 cutouts have been hit by home run balls this season.
Cardboard cutouts of fans costing $25 to $40 were placed in the stands. The money goes to Phillies charities.
