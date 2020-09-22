CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident has snarled traffic on the Ben Franklin Bridge during the evening commute. Traffic is backed up on the bridge heading from New Jersey into Philadelphia because of a crash on the bridge.

Two westbound lanes are closed and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph.

It’s not known when the lanes will be back open or what caused the crash.

