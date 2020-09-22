Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident has snarled traffic on the Ben Franklin Bridge during the evening commute. Traffic is backed up on the bridge heading from New Jersey into Philadelphia because of a crash on the bridge.
Heavy delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge WB heading into the city due to an accident that is blocking two lanes. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/b9N0lW6Dfj
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 22, 2020
Two westbound lanes are closed and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph.
It’s not known when the lanes will be back open or what caused the crash.
