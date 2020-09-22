Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will help launch a COVID-19 app designed to notify people if they’ve been exposed to the virus.
The COVID Alert PA app uses Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app and has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus.
The app then lets the person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising their identity or location.
More details are expected to be released at 2:30 p.m. during a press conference.
