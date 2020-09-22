Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times in Olney Tuesday afternoon. Officials say this happened along the 5700 block of Lawrence Street around 12:53 p.m.
Police say the 26-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
