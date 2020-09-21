PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A wild car chase ended in a deadly crash and shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section overnight. Police say a car was chasing a green Chevy Cruze south on I Street, near the intersection of Cayuga Street, just after 2 a.m. Monday. As both cars turn right, the victims’ vehicle crashes into two vehicles.
That’s when police say the suspects in the chasing vehicle get out and fire at least five shots. At least three struck the green Chevy Cruze.
There were two people inside that car. The passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was shot in the right side. She was taken to Temple Hosptial and pronounced dead around 2:45 a.m.
The male driver of the vehicle was not shot. His age is unknown.
There were four cars involved. Three of those cars were struck, including a dark-colored car that was struck as the shooter fled. That car is being held by police and the owner of that car has been taken to homicide as a witness.
The suspect’s car remains at large. Police say the suspect’s car is a large, late 90’s white sedan with tinted windows.
No arrests have been made.
