PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More local malls are expanding hours as shoppers return to the stores. Starting Oct. 2, all local malls owned by PREIT will stay open an hour later until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
That includes Fashion District Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Exton Square Mall, Springfield Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall in Pennsylvania.
In New Jersey, the Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall and Cumberland Mall will also have the expanded hours.
The mall owner also announced all of its malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.
