Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. According to police, this happened along the 2000 block of Sigel Street around 1:19 p.m.
Police say the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left bicep and was rushed to the hospital.
He is currently listed in stable condition.
There is no word on how the shooting happened and, so far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.