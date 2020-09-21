PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Starting Monday, restaurants in Pennsylvania can expand their indoor dining occupancy to 50%. Several restrictions remain in place, including an order requiring alcohol sales to stop by 10 p.m.
“The move to 25% … was an attempt to flatten the curve in Pennsylvania. We were starting to see a troubling rise,” Wolf said at a news conference in Lancaster earlier this month. “Now I think we’re at a point where we are ready to lift that, partially.”
Establishments that want to increase capacity must certify to the state that they are complying with all public health guidelines. Those restaurants will then appear in a searchable state database called “Open & Certified Pennsylvania,” the administration said.
Other restrictions on the hospitality industry will still apply. Restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m., and bars that don’t offer meal service will remain shut down.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia will not be joining the rest of the state today. Occupancy at city restaurants remains at 25%. No word on when indoor dining capacity will increase in Philly.
