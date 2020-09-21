Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are some big changes coming to Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia. The city announced Monday the road will be reconfigured next year, reducing it from five lanes to three lanes from Grays Ferry Avenue to 16th Street and 12th Street to 5th Street.
The renovated road will include two bike lanes protected by a row of parked cars to separate cyclists from cars.
It will also make the road safer for people walking across the street, so they have fewer lanes to cross.
Construction is scheduled to begin next summer.
