EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A puppy in Northampton County was saved by firefighters after it got stuck in a drain lid on Sunday. The dog somehow found its way into a drain lid in the family’s backyard and the Palmer Municipal Fire Department was called for an animal rescue.
“When dispatched to an animal rescue today, PMFD had no idea they would be in store for such a delicate and prolonged extrication,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.
The dog was safely extricated and was uninjured.
