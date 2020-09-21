Comments
SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — In-person classes at Washington Township High School on Monday are canceled due to COVID-19. Washington Township Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Bollendorf says there was a large gathering of high school seniors this weekend in which there was no social distancing, and face coverings were not worn.
Bollendorf also says several students were in contact with COVID-19 cases they are tracing.
Remote instruction will take place on Monday, the superintendent says.
